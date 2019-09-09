  • search
    Ailing CPM leader shifted to AIIMS from Srinagar on Supreme Court's order

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 09: Ailing CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami, who has been under house arrest for over a month in Srinagar, was shifted to AIIMS here on Monday, following a Supreme Court order.

    Accompanied by a doctor, a relative and a police officer, Tarigami arrived here and was immediately taken to AIIMS.

    CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury
    

    The Supreme Court had on Thursday said that Tarigami should be shifted "at the earliest" to "the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Srinagar, where he is under house arrest."

    The Supreme Court order followed a petition by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury stating that Tarigami needed medical assistance, but was unable to receive adequate medical help as restrictions were imposed on the family and "nobody was allowed to exit or enter the house".

    Yousuf Tarigami be shifted to Delhi's AIIMS: SC orders based on Yechury's report

    On 28 August, the top court had allowed Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet Tarigami. The top court had made it clear that Yechury was allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir only to meet his party colleague.

    Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami is among the host of mainstream political leaders detained on the intervening night of August 4 and 5.

