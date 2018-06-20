English

AIIMS topper wants to serve home town, become a cardiologist

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Eliza Bansal (17) from Punjab's Sangrur district, who topped the prestigious AIIMS MBBS exam this year, wants to serve her hometown Lehragaga which faces a shortage of doctors, her family said today. Bansal bagged the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the AIIMS MBBS exam, the results for which were declared yesterday. "Eliza wants to be a cardiologist and serve in Lehragaga", said Vijay Kumar, the teen's proud father.

    Eliza Bansal celebrates her success after getting the first position at the AIIMS Result 2018, in Patiala
    Eliza Bansal celebrates her success after getting the first position at the AIIMS Result 2018, in Patiala

    Our area is considered backward as there are no qualified doctors here, he added. Kumar, who is an economics teacher at a government school in Sangrur, said his daughter spent seven to eight hours studying every day. "Eliza stayed away from social media and used her mobile only for study purposes," he said.

    The AIIMS results were a huge leap for Bansal who had secured the 196th position in this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). She scored a perfect 100 percentile in biology and physics, 99.94 percentile in chemistry and 97.87 percentile in general knowledge in the AIIMS test.

    Two other students from Punjab were among the top four. Bathinda's Ramneek Kaur Mahal and Mohali's Manraj Singh Sra bagged AIR 2 and AIR 4 respectively. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh congratulated the three students on Twitter today. "My heartiest congratulations to Sangrur girl Eliza for topping #AIIMSMBBSResult2018, and to the Ramneek & Manraj for taking the 2nd & 4th spot. You've all done Punjab proud. Best wishes for the future & hope to see you become great doctors in the service of mankind," the chief minister tweeted.

    Read more about:

    aiims topper results

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 7:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue