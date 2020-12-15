AIIMS strike: Nursing services to be outsourced on contractual basis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: The AIIMS administration has issued a letter to the protesting nursing staff stating that it may be ensured that the attendance of all the nursing personnel who report for duty is mandatorily recorded and those who are absent to be marked as such.

Meanwhile the AIIMS, Delhi has decided to outsource the nursing services on a contractual basis. The decision was taken during a meeting attended by the chairman, deputy director and senior faculty of the AIIMS administration.

The AIIMS Nurses Union announced an indefinite strike from Monday.

They have been demanding redressal of their grievances, including those related to the 6th Pay Commission. The nurses are demanding redressal of issues such as abolishment of gender-based reservation in the recruiting process of nursing officers, enhancement of hospital accommodation and cadre restructuring review.

R Bhushan, secretary, Ministry of Health said that there should be no cessation or disruption of nursing functions in AIIMS not such an action aided or abetted.

"It is hereby directed that AIIMS Delhi should ensure that directions of Delhi High Court are strictly complied with without fail and there should be no cessation or disruption of nursing functions in AIIMS nor such an action aided or abetted," Bhushan said.

He also said that non-compliance will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act read with the Indian Penal Code. Action will be taken accordingly against the defaulting authorities/employees.

"Very sadly, we are announcing that the about 5,000 nurses at AIIMS are going on indefinite strike from Monday onwards regarding the redressal of their demands, including that related to the Sixth Central Pay Commission," Harish Kajla, president of the AIIMS Nurses Union announced.