AIIMS PG 2020 result for January 2021 admission declared: Check Stage 1 result

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: The AIIMS PG 2020 results for admission in January 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced the AIIMS PG stage 1 result for admission to DM/MCh and MD (hospital administration) courses for January 2021. Those candidates who appeared in stage 1 or the computer based test (CBT) can now check their results.

Candidates shortlisted for stage-one are required to appear for department clinical, practical or laboratory-based assessment through video conferencing. Dates for stage 2 for different programmes have been mentioned in the result statement. The details of video conferencing platform and timing of the assessment shall be communicated to the candidates on their registered email id by the respective departments, AIIMS said in a statement.

The exams were held on November 20 2020. The results can be viewed using the roll number. Candidates are advised to download the result PDF for future reference. The results are available on aiimsexams.org.