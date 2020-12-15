Delhi HC restrains AIIMS Nurses Union from continuing indefinite strike till Jan 18

5 COVID vaccines undergoing trial in India logistically feasible for distribution in both urban, rural areas: AIIMS director

New Delhi, Dec 15:

New Delhi, Dec 15: Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained thousands of protesting nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing their strike till next hearing over their long-pending demands and asked them to resume work. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on Jan 18, 2021.

Justice Navin Chawla directed the Nurses Union to stop the indefinite strike and return to services, citing the ongoing assessment of the grievances of the union by considered authorities.

Meanwhile, AIIMS administration extends an invitation to the protesting AIIMS Nurses Union for a meeting at 5 pm, today.

The AIIMS Nurses Union announced an indefinite strike from Monday. They have been demanding redressal of their grievances, including those related to the 6th Pay Commission.

The nurses are demanding redressal of issues such as establishment of gender based reservation in the recruiting process of nursing officers, enhancement of hospital accommodation and cadre restructuring review.