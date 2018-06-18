AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 to be declared today

The AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The result will be declared both rank-wise and roll number-wise. After the declaration of the entrance exam result, counselling will begin for the qualified candidates. As of now, the result declaration time is uncertain.

Last year the result was declared on June 15, 2017. A total of 28,4,737 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 4905 qualified.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the same today aiimsexams.org.

