    AIIMS issues 48-hour ultimatum to Mamata govt, threatens indefinite strike if demands not met

    New Delhi, June 15: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal finds itself cornered from all sides as on June 15, with striking junior doctors in the state first rejecting her offer on Friday to meet her at the state secretariat Nabanna and now AIIMS issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to her.

    The Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) on Saturday issued a statement that read, "We issue an ultimatum of 48 hours to West Bengal Govt to meet demands of the striking doctors there, failing which we would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike at AIIMS."

    Earlier on Friday, striking junior doctors rejected a proposal from West Bengal Chief Minister for talks at the state secretariat Nabanna, another meeting has been scheduled with them at 5 pm on Saturday at the same venue.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday also called for a nationwide strike on June 17, while demanding safe working conditions for doctors. The IMA also launched a three-day pan-India protest, beginning Friday to express solidarity with the junior doctors agitating against the assault of their colleague in Kolkata.

