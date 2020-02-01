AIIMS fire brought under control, no casualties reported

New Delhi, Feb 01: Fire that broke out in a building at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Saturday has been doused by the AIIMS fire division, security and Delhi Fire Services. There has been no loss or damage to life.

Reportedly, ten fire tenders rushed to the spot after the fire broke out at AIIMS' Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre.

"A fire in the electric panel situated at the ground floor of the AIIMS Cardio-Neuro Centre was reported. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze is under control," a DFS official said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, the official added.

However, as precautionary measure, patients were temporarily shifted after the fire broke out. Later, they they have been shifted back to their respective wards after the fire was doused.