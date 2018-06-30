AIIMS, Bhubaneswar recruitment 2018: Earn Rs 1 lakh, apply for assistant professor post

New Delhi, June 30: The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar recruitment 2018 is underway and a notification inviting eligible candidates for post of assistant professor in various departments has been released.

The candidates would have to walk in for the interview for the post assistant professor following which the appointment will be made on a contractual basis for a period of one year.

The interview will be held on July 8 and 9 2018 at the Committee Room, Jai Prakash Naryan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 15

Designation

Assistant Professor

Department

Cardiothoracic Surgery: 1

Neonatology: 1

Neurosurgery: 1

aediatric Surgery: 1

General Medicine: 1

Dermatology: 2

Psychiatry: 1

Paediatrics: 1

Radiodiagnosis: 4

Surgical Gastroenterology: 2

Pay scale

The selected candidates will earn a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

Educational qualification (General discipline): Aspirant should be holding a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 is required. Three years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of specialty.

Educational qualification (Superspeciality discipline): Aspirant should be holding a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialties and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialties. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 is required.

One years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of specialty. no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognised degree of D.M/M.Ch. or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 50 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

