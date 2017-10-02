AICPIN for August 2017: DA calculator for CG employees and pensioners from Jan 2018

The All-India CPI-IW for August, 2017 remained stationary at 285 (two hundred and eighty five). On 1-month percentage change, it remained static between July, 2017 and August, 2017 when compared with the decrease of (-) 0.71 per cent for the corresponding months of last year.
Maximum upward pressure
The maximum upward pressure to the change in current index came from Miscellaneous group contributing (+) 0.37 percentage points to the total change. At item level, Rice, Coconut Oil, Pure Ghee, Onion, Brinjal, Cabbage, Poi Sag, Pumpkin, Banana, Coconut, Mango, Tea (Readymade), Snack Saltish, Bide, Cinema Charges, Petrol, Flower/Flower Garlands, etc. are responsible for the increase in index. However, this increase was checked by Wheat, Wheat Atta, Masur Dal, Fish Fresh, Poultry (Chicken), Carrot, French Beans, Green Coriander Leaves, Methi, Peas, Tomato, Torai, etc., putting downward pressure on the index.
Inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW
The year-on-year inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW stood at 2.52 per cent for August, 2017 as compared to 1.79 per cent for the previous month and 5.30 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, the Food inflation stood at (+) 1.61 per cent against (-) 0.32 per cent of the previous month and 6.16 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. At centre level, Jalpaiguri reported the maximum increase of 11 points followed by Jalandhar and Rourkela (8 points each), Chhindwara (6 points) and Chandigarh and Vishakhapathnam (5 points each). Among others, 4 points increase was observed in 3 centres, 3 points in 7 centres, 2 points in 14 centres and 1 point in 16 centres. On the contrary, Coonoor recorded a maximum decrease of 6 points followed by Lucknow (4 points) and Mundakkayam, Chennai and Puducherry (3 points each). Among others, 2 points decrease was observed in 6 centres and 1 point in 5 centres. Rest of the 16 centres' indices remained stationary.
Next issue
The indices of 35 centres are above All-India Index and 42 centres' indices are below national average. The indices of Vishakhapathnam centre remained at par with All-India Index. The next issue of CPI-IW for the month of September, 2017 will be released on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017.
