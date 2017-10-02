AICPIN for August 2017: DA calculator for CG employees and pensioners from Jan 2018

Inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW

The year-on-year inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW stood at 2.52 per cent for August, 2017 as compared to 1.79 per cent for the previous month and 5.30 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, the Food inflation stood at (+) 1.61 per cent against (-) 0.32 per cent of the previous month and 6.16 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. At centre level, Jalpaiguri reported the maximum increase of 11 points followed by Jalandhar and Rourkela (8 points each), Chhindwara (6 points) and Chandigarh and Vishakhapathnam (5 points each). Among others, 4 points increase was observed in 3 centres, 3 points in 7 centres, 2 points in 14 centres and 1 point in 16 centres. On the contrary, Coonoor recorded a maximum decrease of 6 points followed by Lucknow (4 points) and Mundakkayam, Chennai and Puducherry (3 points each). Among others, 2 points decrease was observed in 6 centres and 1 point in 5 centres. Rest of the 16 centres' indices remained stationary.