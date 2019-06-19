AICC dissolves Karnataka Congress Committee, retains only president and chief

Bengaluru, June 19: Amid growing rumblings in the Karnataka Congress, the grand old party dissolved its unit in the southern state on Wednesday, while retaining its president and working president.

"The AICC has decided to dissolve the present committee of (the) Karnataka Pradesh Congress. The president and working president remain unchanged," a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

The decision comes ever ever since the Lok Sabha poll debacle in the state.

There have also been problems of coordination in the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the southern state. Voices of dissent have been growing in the Karnataka Congress for some time now due to differences over the functioning of the coalition government in the state.

Two members of the Congress were recently inducted in the Karnataka cabinet.

Speaking on it, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Dinesh Gundu Rao said,''We made a request to Congress President Rahul Gandhi that we need to organise the committee we had made before elections.''

The Congress-JDS had faced a setback during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when BJP had swept 25 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 28, leaving Congress to one seat. The Congress and JD(S) coalition, which won 117 seats combined, is currently in power in the Karnataka State Assembly managing a slim margin over the BJP's 104 seats.