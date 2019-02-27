  • search
    AIBE XIII Result 2019 date: Check latest update

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Feb 27: The AIBE XIII Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    AIBE XIII Result 2019 date: Check latest update

    A notification on the official website said that the " Result for AIBE-XIII will be announced on (25th Feb, 2019) Latest by 5.00PM " The latest update is that the results would be declared in the first week of March.

    The exam was held on December 23 2018 in over 40 cities across the country. The exam was conducted by the Bar Council at the national level to award candidates with a certificate of practise. Those who qualify will be awarded a Certificate of Practice by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The direct link to check the results is http://allindiabarexamination.com.

    How to check AIBE XIII Result 2019:

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
