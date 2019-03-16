AIBE XIII 2019 result FINALLY declared, direct link to check

New Delhi, Mar 16: The AIBE XIII 2019 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The result had been postponed for the fourth time by the Bar Council of India.

First the results were to be announced by February 20, but was postponed to February 25. It was then said that the result would be declared in the first week of March, but was then postponed again.

The AIBE XIII (13) 2019 was held on December 23, 2019. Qualifying the examination makes candidates eligible to receive the 'Certificate of Practice' which allows them to practice in the court.

The exam was held on December 23 2018 in over 40 cities across the country. The exam was conducted by the Bar Council at the national level to award candidates with a certificate of practise. Those who qualify will be awarded a Certificate of Practice by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The direct link to check the results is http://allindiabarexamination.com.

How to check AIBE XIII Result 2019:

Go to http://allindiabarexamination.com

On the home page click on the AIBE XIII results link

View results

Download results

Take a printout