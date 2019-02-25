AIBE result 2019: AIBE Xiii result to be declared anytime now; How to check?

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 25: AIBE result Xiii (13) 2019 will be declared shortly on official website www.allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE Xiii 2019 exam was held on December 23, 2018 , across 40 cities .

All India Bar Examination or AIBE is held to examine an advocate's capability to practice law in India. After clearing AIBE XIII exam candidate will be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

AIBE XIII 2019 Result is likely to be declared by 5 pm today (February 25). The results once declared will be available on www.allindiabarexamination.com.

Steps to check AIBE XIII result 2019:

Visit www.allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the result link which says "AIBE XIII 2019 Result

Enter required details like roll number or registration number generated at the time of registration.

Submit Download result

Take a printout