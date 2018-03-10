AIBE Exam results declared, steps to check


The AIBE Exam results have been declared by the Bar Council of India. The results of the AIBE XI are available on the official website.

Bar Council of India held AIBE XI exam on December 3, 2017. The Bar Council of India was established by Parliament under the Advocates Act, 1961 and one of its statutory functions is to promote legal education and to lay down standards of legal education.

The Bar Council of India is a statutory body created by Parliament to regulate and represent the Indian bar. The council perform the regulatory function by prescribing standards of professional conduct and etiquette and by exercising disciplinary jurisdiction over the bar. The results are available on barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com.

How to check AIBE Exam Results:

