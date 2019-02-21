AIB XIII (13) 2019 result confirmed, check here

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 21: The AIB XIII (13) 2019 result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

It is now confirmed that the results would be declared on February 25. Candidates must note that the council will not issue the original mark sheet soon after the formal declaration of the results. Hence you must save the PDF file of the result. The results once declared will be available on www.allindiabarexamination.com.

How to download AIB XIII (13) 2019 Result:

Go to www.allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

Download result

Take a printout