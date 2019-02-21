  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AIB XIII (13) 2019 result confirmed, check here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: The AIB XIII (13) 2019 result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    AIB XIII (13) 2019 result confirmed, check here

    It is now confirmed that the results would be declared on February 25. Candidates must note that the council will not issue the original mark sheet soon after the formal declaration of the results. Hence you must save the PDF file of the result. The results once declared will be available on www.allindiabarexamination.com.

    How to download AIB XIII (13) 2019 Result:

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 7:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue