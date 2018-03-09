AIADMK witnessed 155 per cent asset increase between 2011-2016

The assets of AIADMK increased from Rs 88.21 crore to Rs 224 crore between the financial years 2011 and 2016. The asset increase recorded in these years was at 155 per cent states a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

SP, AIADMK, AIFB and SHS are the only major Regional Parties to show a steady increase in their annual declared assets. The total assets of AIADMK between 2011-12 & 2015-16 increased by 155% (Rs 88.21 cr to Rs 224.87 cr) while that of SHS increased from Rs 20.59 cr to Rs 39.568 cr (by 92%).

During 2011-12, the Regional Parties declared maximum assets under FDR/ deposits which amounted to Rs 331.54 cr (68.77% of total assets) which increased to Rs 1054.80 cr (80.19% of total assets) in 2015-16.

The average total assets declared by the 20 Regional Parties during 2011-12 was Rs 24.11 cr which increased to Rs 65.77 cr during 2015-16, a report states.

The average assets declared by the YSR Congress Party and Aam Admi Party during 2012-13 was Rs 1.165 crore. The average of these two parties which were registered in 2011 and 2012 increased to Rs 3.765 crore in 2015-16.

During 2011-12, the declared asset of SP was Rs 212.86 cr which increased by 198% to Rs 634.96 cr during 2015-16.

Total Liabilities:

The total liabilities declared by the 20 Regional Parties (whose details are available for both 2011-12 & 2015-16), was Rs 47.475 cr during 2011-12 which increased to Rs 52.21 cr during 2015-16.

Rs 2.37 cr was the average liability per party during 2011-12, while it was Rs 2.61 cr per party during 2015-16.

Total liabilities of YSR-C and AAP for 2012-13 was Rs 1.86 cr (an average of Rs 93 lakh per party) and that for 2015-16 was Rs 5.03 cr (an average of Rs 2.515 cr per part

During 2011-12, SHS declared the highest total liabilities of Rs 16.594 cr followed by DMK with Rs 9.214 cr.

Highest liabilities during 2015-16 was declared by TRS (Rs 15.97 cr) but the party had declared NIL liabilities during 2011-12. Second highest liabilities was declared by TDP with Rs 8.186 cr.

Between 2013-14 and 2014-15, liabilities of Shivsena reduced by 99.78% (Rs 22.21 cr) while that of TDP increased by 259% (Rs 5.906 cr) between 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Between 2011-12 and 2015-16, the Regional Parties declared a decrease in liabilities under "other liabilities" - Rs 42.47 cr ( 2011-12) to Rs 32.20 cr ( 2015-16). Liabilities under "borrowings" showed an increase of 400% or Rs 20.034 cr between 2011-12 (Rs 5.006 cr) and 2015-16 (Rs 42.47 cr).

12 Regional Parties have declared NIL borrowings for 2011-12 while 9 parties declared NIL borrowings during 2015-16.

