AIADMK 'Two leaves' symbol case: Charges framed against TTV Dinakaran

New Delhi, Dec 4: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday framed charges against RK Nagar MLA TTV Dinakaran in connection with AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol bribery case.

Dinakaran, accused of trying to bribe EC officials to get the "two leaves" poll symbol for the AIADMK faction led by V K Sasikala, was arrested on April 25, 2018, and was granted bail on June 1.

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj put Dinakaran on trial after he appeared before the court and pleaded not guilty. The court framed charges against Dhinakaran for the alleged offences punishable under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, said a PTI report.

The police had on July 14 last year had filed a 701-page charge sheet claiming that money recovered from one of the accused Sukesh Chandrashekar was sent by Dinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused persons.

The court fixed December 17 for commencing the trial by recording evidence in the case.

The court had on November 17 ordered framing of charges against him. Dinakaran, who floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party after being expelled from the AIADMK, was arrested in April 2017 and later granted bail.

Alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar, who is in judicial custody, was earlier put on trial in the case for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence under the IPC and under the PC Act. Dhinakaran's aide T P Mallikarjun and a man called B Kumar were also put on trial for these offences.

