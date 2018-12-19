Panneerselvam's brother O Raja expelled from AIADMK for 'bringing disrepute'

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Dec 19: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam's brother O Raja has been sacked by the ruling AIADMK. The party expelled Raja, the former head of Periyakulam city in Theni district from the primary membership of the party.

"Raja has been removed for having acted against the party's principles and ideologies and also for bringing disrepute to the party," says a statement signed by chief minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Panneerselvam.