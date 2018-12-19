Panneerselvam's brother O Raja expelled from AIADMK for 'bringing disrepute'

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Dec 19: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam's brother O Raja has been sacked by the ruling AIADMK. The party expelled Raja, the former head of Periyakulam city in Theni district from the primary membership of the party.

"Raja has been removed for having acted against the party's principles and ideologies and also for bringing disrepute to the party," says a statement signed by chief minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Panneerselvam.

Earlier this year, Panneerselvam had said that he was ready to sacrifice his post for the welfare of the party. Panneerselvam had said that he had no inhibitions in stepping down from his constitutional post if it meant good for the party.

The state's deputy CM had dropped hints at stepping down from his position and said he wanted to strengthen the party so that it got all the 40 seats including Puducherry in the Lok Sabha elections which are scheduled for next year.