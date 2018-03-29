AIADMK MP Navaneethakrishnan threatens 'mass suicide' over Cauvery board

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Navaneethakrishnan on Wednesday threatened the Centre saying all the AIADMK MPs would commit suicide if it fails to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) by March 29, a deadline set by the Supreme Court.

"All we AIADMK MPs will commit suicide if the CMB is not set up by the Central government as instructed by the Supreme Court," he said.

"The SC judgment was independent of the fact that Karnataka Assembly elections are going to be held. The Union government cannot delay the decision just to please their constituency in Karnataka," he added.

However, other AIADMK MPs sought to distance themselves from Navaneethakrishnan's 'mass suicide' claims, saying those were his own words and not reflective of the party's stance.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister Palanisamy held a meeting with ministers and officials at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday to discuss the future course of action.

Opposition parties have all voiced their angst and alleged that the AIADMK government was not doing enough to further the cause.

In its February 16 Cauvery verdict, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to formulate a 'scheme' as per the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956.

Under Section 6(2) of the Act, the Union government must frame a scheme for establishing an "authority" for the implementation of the tribunal award.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day