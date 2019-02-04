  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AIADMK gives guarded response to Mamata-Centre standoff

    By Pti
    |

    Chennai, Feb 04: The ruling AIADMK Monday gave a guarded response to the standoff between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP-led Centre, saying the CBI has power to probe but it "has to adopt a certain framework for that".

    Mama Banerjee
    Mama Banerjee

    Senior AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the CBI was doing its job to bring out the 'truth'.

    In a dramatic development Sunday, Banerjee sat on a sit-in protests in Kolkata after a CBI team made a failed bid to question city Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases.

    On Monday, Jayakumar said, "Whatever it be, the CBI has power.. (it can) probe anyone, enquire anyone. They are doing their job."

    Also Read CBI vs Bengal: Tejashwi Yadav, Kanimozhi join Mamata on dharna

    However, the central agency has to "adopt a certain framework for that," he told reporters.

    "Whether they did it or not, it will emerge only in the court," he said.

    "There are provisions in the Constitution for everyone. If everyone functions within that framework of authority, there is no problem. Whoever violates it, it is wrong," he said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee aiadmk cbi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue