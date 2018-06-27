AIADMK disqualification plea: Case will be heard by new judge of Madras HC says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has refused to transfer the case of disqualification against the T T V Dhinakaran. A petition was filed seeking to transfer the case from the Madras High Court to the Supreme Court.

The court however assigned the case to a new judge, Justice M Satyanarayana. The case was earlier being heard by Justice Vimala.

The Madras High Court on June 18 appointed Justice S Vimala to hear the pleas against the disqualification of the rebel MLAs after two judges gave a split verdict on June 14. Chief Justice Indira Banerjee had upheld the disqualification, while Justice M Sundar disagreed.

In September 2017, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualified 18 MLAs of the AIADMK after they supported ousted party leader TTV Dinakaran. Their disqualification brought the Assembly's effective strength down to 215 and the half-way mark to 108. If the MLAs are reinstated, the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami could collapse.

