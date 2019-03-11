  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AIADMK conduct interview of Lok Sabha poll aspirants

    By
    |

    Chennai, Mar 11: Tamil Nadu CM & Deputy CM and AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam conduct interview of aspiring Lok Sabha candidates ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019.

    AIADMK conduct interview of Lok Sabha poll aspirants

    Party leaders will hold interviews for candidates from 20 constituencies on Monday and the remaining 19 constituencies on Tuesday.

    [Willing to contest in Lok Sabha elections? AIADMK asks seekers to pay Rs 25000 for MP post]

    The AIADMK finalised its seat-sharing pact with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Sunday. Led by actor-turned-politician Vijaykant, the DMDK will contest on four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

    Tamil Nadu, which has 39 LS seats, will go to polls on April 18. The state bypolls, also scheduled on April 18, will be held in 18 Assembly constituencies of Poonamallee, Perambur, Tiruporur, Sholinghur, Gudiyatham, Ambur, Hosur, Pappireddipapatti, Harur, Nilakkottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Manamadurai, Andipatti, Periyakulam, Sattur, Paramakudi and Vilathikulam.

    More lok sabha elections 2019 NewsView All

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 aiadmk tamil nadu

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue