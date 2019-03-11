AIADMK conduct interview of Lok Sabha poll aspirants

Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Mar 11: Tamil Nadu CM & Deputy CM and AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam conduct interview of aspiring Lok Sabha candidates ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Party leaders will hold interviews for candidates from 20 constituencies on Monday and the remaining 19 constituencies on Tuesday.

The AIADMK finalised its seat-sharing pact with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Sunday. Led by actor-turned-politician Vijaykant, the DMDK will contest on four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Tamil Nadu, which has 39 LS seats, will go to polls on April 18. The state bypolls, also scheduled on April 18, will be held in 18 Assembly constituencies of Poonamallee, Perambur, Tiruporur, Sholinghur, Gudiyatham, Ambur, Hosur, Pappireddipapatti, Harur, Nilakkottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Manamadurai, Andipatti, Periyakulam, Sattur, Paramakudi and Vilathikulam.