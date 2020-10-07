AIADMK calls Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate for Tamil Nadu polls

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Oct 07: Amid the ongoing clash between the two factions of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami was on Wednesday announced as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming election in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, the announcement was made by Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

The announcement comes amid the faction war between the two camps in AIADMK led by Palaniswami and Paneerselvam. OPS has been engaged in a standoff with EPS over the 11-member panel as well who will be the CM face for AIADMK with no Jayalalithaa at the helm.

After the demise of former CM J Jayalalithaa, his close associate O Panneerselvam was made the CM, however, VK Sasikala soon started taking charge of the state affairs. In February 2017, Panneerselvam resigned citing personal reasons. It was assumed that Sasikala would be made the head of the state but O Paneersalvem sat on a Dharma Yuddham at Jayalalithaa's memorial, ultimately leading to his expulsion from the party.

As Sasikala was jailed for corruption, Palaniswami realised it was his best to bury the hatched and he joined hands with Panneerselvam, who was then appointed his deputy.

Now, with elections nearing in the state, once again there is a contest for the chief minister's post between the two. However, EPS being a shrewd politician has a clear edge over OPS.

EPS has ensured a smooth sailing for the Tamil Nadu government, preventing it from collapsing. Many of OPS supporters who backed him in the Dharma Yuddham have also sided with EPS. In terms of number, the EPS has a greater strength behind him.

However, to win over a powerful DMK, EPS and OPS will have to stay together and fight the opposition in the elections. For the AIADMK to win, EPS will have to ensure that OPS stays loyal to him.