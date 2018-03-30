AIADMK cadres to observe fast demanding Cauvery Management Board

A day after threatening to commit suicide, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadres to observe fast across the state on April 2 to urge the central government to form a Cauvery Management Board. All party meeting to be convened to decide on next course of action on Cauvery Management Board formation, a protest will be planned after consulting all opposition parties.

"We condemn state and central govt for not implementing the Supreme Court order," stated the party.

AIADMK MP A. Navaneethakrishnan on Wednesday said all AIADMK MPs will commit suicide if the Centre fails to constitute a Cauvery Management Board by the March 29 deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu. This reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water by 14.75tmcft from the 192tmcft allocated by a tribunal in 2007. It also directed the centre to frame a "scheme" within six weeks to implement the decision.

A day after the Cauvery verdict, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said his government would oppose constitution of the board, stating the Supreme Court verdict only mentions a "scheme" and not a board.

