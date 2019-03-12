  • search
    AIADMK accuses Puducherry CM of extending freebies

    Chennai, Mar 12: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has accused Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy of violating the model code of conduct by extending freebies to public in form of pre-dated cheques from Chief Minister's relief fund.

    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. PTI file photo
    In a letter addressed to Election Commission, AIADMK alleged that though there are no adequate funds in the account, bank authorities have been instructed to not bounce the cheques and wait for the account to be credited.

    Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment will be held on April 18, the second of the seven phases of polling across the country for a total of 543 seats. The AIADMK is heading the NDA in Tamil Nadu, whose constituents are the BJP, PMK, DMDK, Puthiya Tamizhagam and Puthiya Neethi Katchi.

    The party has allotted seven seats to PMK, five to the BJP, four to the Vijayakanth-led DMDK, and one each to Puthiya Tamizhagam and Puthiya Neethi Katchi in the state, thus leaving 21 for itself as of now. The lone Puducherry seat has been allotted to AINRC, headed by former chief minister N Rangasamy.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
