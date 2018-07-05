  • search

AI changes Taiwan name to Chinese on website

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 5: National carrier Air India has changed the name of Taiwan to Chinese Taipei on its website, following instructions from the government, an airline spokesperson said.

    China had raised concerns about Taiwan being described as a separate region by various airlines worldwide.

    AI changes Taiwan name to Chinese on website

    The spokesperson said Air India followed the procedure as advised by the Ministry of External Affairs in updating the airline's website with respect to changing name of Taiwan.

    Air India operates flights to two destinations in China region -- Shanghai and Hong Kong.

    While Air India does not have flights to Chinese Taipei, it has a code share with Air China. This is the reason that this destination is listed on Air India website.

    Now, Air India describes Taiwan as 'Taipei, Taoyuan International Airport, TPE, Chinese Taipei' on its website.

    Code sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

    In April, the Civil Aviation Authority of China had sent out letters to various foreign airlines asking them to change the way Taiwan was referred to in their websites, as per media reports.

    Chinese tabloid Global Times carried an opinion piece titled 'Indian scholars wrong in equating territory row with Taiwan status' on July 3.

    "That Air India lists Taiwan as a country goes against India's official stance.

    "Recognizing that there is only one China in the world, that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory is the condition on which China establishes diplomatic ties with all countries, the article had said.

    Read more about:

    air india china taiwan website

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue