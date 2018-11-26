Ahmedabad police arrests accused Md Farooq Shaikh in 2002 Akshardham Temple attack case

Ahmedabad, Nov 26: An accused in the 2002 Akshardham attack has been arrested. "Accused Mohammed Farooq Shaikh in 2002 Akshardham Temple attack arrested by Ahmedabad Crime Branch from Ahmedabad Airport," news agency ANI reported.

The alleged prime conspirator in the terror attack on Akshardham temple , Abdul Rashid Ajmeri, was arrested last year.

Two terrorists, allegedly with links to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, had attacked the temple in Gandhinagar on September 24, 2002, killing 32 and injuring over 80 people.

The attackers were killed by the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos.

The Supreme Court had, in May 2014, acquitted all six convicts arrested earlier, including three facing the death sentence, in the case.