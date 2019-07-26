Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out in in multi-storey residential building, several trapped

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Ahmedabad, July 26: A major fire brok out in a multi-storey residential building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday.

The incident happened in Ganesh Genesis residential building located in Jagatpur-Gota locality near Nirma University in Ahmedabad.

According to reports, an LPG cylinder exploded in a house on the fifth floor of the building triggering the fire that spread upwards.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Bandra; 84 rescued so far

Fire brigades and police are at the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames.

Around 30 people were believed to be present in the building when the fire started and 15 of them have reportedly been rescued. Efforts are on to rescue the remaining trapped persons.