Ahmedabad: Alert staffer returns returns lost bag with USD 750 to passenger

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 18: A 22-year-old housekeeping staffer of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad showed alertness and quick thinking when he found a bag containing USD 750 and returned the money to its rightful owner with the help of CISF personnel, an official said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the airport authorities, Jeki Chavda, who was tasked with cleaning and sanitising trays used at the security check points, found USD 750 wrapped in a plastic bag in one of the trays on Wednesday evening.

Realising that one of the passengers must have forgotten to collect the packet after completing the security check formalities, Chavda thought on his feet and immediately handed over the packet to a CISF officer, it was stated.

The CISF examined the CCTV footage of the security check point and identified the passenger who had forgotten to collect that packet from the tray at the domestic terminal, the release said. CISF personnel managed to return the cash, valued at over Rs 50,000, to the passenger just when he was about to board his flight to Mumbai, it was stated.

Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 16:07 [IST]