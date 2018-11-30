Ahmed Patel the most trusted man of Sonia Gandhi takes over command in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 30: In the wake of some adverse report reaching to the Congress high command about the performance of the Congress in Rajasthan, Ahmed Patel, the most trusted person of United Progress Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has taken command of the Congress war room in the state. He has come here with a mandate to placate angry Congress workers of the state and asked them to work for the party with full vigour.

Patel had met Brij Kishor Sharma on Thursday by visiting his home who was one of the contenders of the Congress ticket from Hawamahal Assembly seat and suggested him to start campaigning for the official candidates of the party. He is also trying to contact such leaders on other seats who are either inactive or opposing official Congress candidates. He is trying to convince them to support the officials candidates of the party so the Congress is able to form the government in the state.

Also Read | Ahmed Patel new treasurer of Congress, to replace Motilal Vora

Patel will be in touch with all the Congress candidate on all 200 seats on which elections are happening and if any candidate is facing any problem he will be provided every solution to the problem. Sources said that a team of two dozens of youths is working as an expert in the Congress War Room to assist Ahmed Patel. According to party sources, Brij Kishor Sharma is a former minister in the Congress government and is son of former minister and governor of Gujarat Pt Naval Kishor Sharma. Brij Kishor was seeking ticket from Hawa Mahal but party has fielded former MP Mahesh Sharma on this seat.

Also Read | Have proof of Rs 25 lakh bribe amount reaching Ahmed Patel's residence says ED

Brij Kishor Sharma is angry and is sulking ever since he was denied ticket. He had openly expressed his anger with the media and said that he will work for the party everywhere except Hawa Mahal seat. Sources said that Patel has asked him to work for the party referring his personal relations with Naval Kishor Sharma.