Ahead of second anniversary, new video evidence of 2016 Surgical strike emerges

New Delhi, Sep 27: There is more proof of the much spoken about surgical strikes that the Indian Army carried out in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in 2016. Just two days ahead of the second anniversary, yet another video of the Indian Army's surgical strikes against terrorist launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in late September 2016 has emerged.

The video, which shows terrorists' bunkers and military installations being blown up, has been released by news agency ANI.

#WATCH: Visuals of Surgical strike footage of 29/9/2016 from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)

The video clips appeared to have captured images from cameras mounted on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Thermal Imaging (TI) from cameras used by the Army to monitor the operation.

As you are aware that the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat too had hinted that surgical strikes were being planned. He said that surgical strike is a weapon of surprise and let it remain a surprise. He said that it is not the first time that Pakistan has carried out a barbaric act and added that stern action is needed to avenge these actions.

On September 28-29 2016, the Army carried out surgical strikes on seven launch pads across the Line of Control in PoK. The Army had confirmed the strikes and said that significant damage had been caused.