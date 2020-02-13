Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, Gujarat civic bodies erect wall to shield slums

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 13: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, a wall has been erected to shield the sight of slums in Ahmedabad.

However, a senior government official said that wall was built concerning the security reasons and not to conceal the slum.

But, shockingly, a contractor who is in-charge of the construction of the wall told a media agency that the government "did not want the slum to be seen" when Trump passes by on the road from Ahmedabad's airport.

According to reports, the contractor, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said, "I've been ordered to build a wall as soon as possible, over 150 masons are working round-the-clock to finish the project."

Whatever the reason, this seven-feet-high and 400-meter-long wall could easily prevent the US president to get a glimpse of the slum district that houses more than 600 families.

The US President is all set to visit India on February 24-25 and is expected to attend an event "Kem Chho Trump" ("How are you, Trump") at a stadium in Ahmedabad.