Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, Gujarat civic bodies erect wall to shield slums

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, a wall has been erected to shield the sight of slums in Ahmedabad.

    However, a senior government official said that wall was built concerning the security reasons and not to conceal the slum.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    But, shockingly, a contractor who is in-charge of the construction of the wall told a media agency that the government "did not want the slum to be seen" when Trump passes by on the road from Ahmedabad's airport.

    POTUS and I are excited: Melania Trump on India trip

    According to reports, the contractor, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said, "I've been ordered to build a wall as soon as possible, over 150 masons are working round-the-clock to finish the project."

    Whatever the reason, this seven-feet-high and 400-meter-long wall could easily prevent the US president to get a glimpse of the slum district that houses more than 600 families.

    The US President is all set to visit India on February 24-25 and is expected to attend an event "Kem Chho Trump" ("How are you, Trump") at a stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 16:51 [IST]
