Ahead of trust vote, Karnataka tries to track another missing MLA

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 18: Giving more jitters to the Karnataka coalition a Congress MLA is said to have gone missing from the resort where the legislators are holed up.

Congress MLA, Shrimant Balasaheb Patil is said to have gone missing at around 8 pm, just as the party was scheduled to hold its meeting. The party is said to be trying to locate the MLA and even searched at the airport.

The Congress legislators are holed up at the Prakriti Resort. On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy and his deputy, Dr. G Parameshwar held a meeting with the Congress MLAs.

In all 16 rebels had resigned, but in a late night u-turn, Ramalinga Reddy said he would stay with the Congress and vote in favour of the government. Even if Reddy were to side with the Congress, the strength of the coalition would be just 101. The BJP on the other hand 105 on its own. In addition to this it has the support of two independent MLAs, taking its strength to 107 in a House now that needs 105.

As the events progress, it would be interesting to see if more MLAs would stay away from the House. There is uncertainty about N Mahesh, the BSP MLA, who had a pre-poll alliance with the JD(S).