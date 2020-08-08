Ahead of this Independence Day, recalling Quit India movement on its 77th anniversary

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 08: Amid the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India is celebrating the 77th anniversary of Quit India movement which is also known as August Kranti Diwas on August 8.

Quit India movement is said to be one of the most significant movements in the history of Indian freedom struggle.

The Indian National Congress launched the 'Quit India Movement' in August 1942, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, at the Bombay session of Congress Committee.

This Independence Day why Indian Railways has been the real hero

The aim of the movement was to force the British to withdraw from India.

On August 8, 1942, Mahatma Gandhi gave the famous Quit India speech in which Gandhi made a 'Do or Die' call in his speech at delivered in Bombay at the Gowalia Tank Maidan (August Kranti Maidan).

Gandhi along with other Congress leaders were arrested by the British Government under the Defence of India Rules next day.

The first half of the movement was peaceful with demonstrations and processions. The peaceful protest was carried till Mahatma Gandhi's release.

The second half of the movement was violent with raids and setting fire at post offices, government buildings and railway stations.

Lord Linlithgow adopted the policy of violence to stop the movement.

In his Quit India speech, Gandhi asked all Indians including teachers to leave their jobs and take part in the movement.

The movement kept the Congress Party united through their difficult times.

The British aressted the entire INC leadership that included Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Vallabhbhai Patel without trial and kept them till the end of the Second World War in 1945.

British declared INC as an unlawful association and raided its all offices across the country and freezed their funds.

Afterwards, due to weak coordination and lack of action plan, the movement declared failed one.

Independence Day 2020: Education Ministry, MyGov to organise an essay competition for students

After the then American President Franklin Roosevelt urged the British administration to consider some of the Indian leaders' demand, the movement conveyed to the British that India had the support of global leaders.

Despite its failure, the Quit India movement is considered to have a significant impact as it made the British Government realize that India was ungovernable in the long run.