Ahead of submarine OFC launch, PM Modi says its a ‘special day for Andaman and Nicobar Islands’

New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday morning.

Ahead of the inaugration, the Prime Minister said that it's a very special day for the residents of the islands.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated."

He further said that the OFC will provide "high-speed broadband connectivity and a big boost for the local economy".

"Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures: High-speed broadband connectivity, fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services, big boost to the local economy, delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education," PM Modi's tweet read.

The submarine cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat.

On Sunday, while interacting with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the PM said that internet connectivity in the islands will go through a sea change after the launch of the facility. It is expected to deliver faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services at par with other parts of the country.