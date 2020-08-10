YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of submarine OFC launch, PM Modi says its a ‘special day for Andaman and Nicobar Islands’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday morning.

    narendra modi

    Ahead of the inaugration, the Prime Minister said that it's a very special day for the residents of the islands.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated."

    PM Modi to inaugurate submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

      Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 +ve | Former President tests positive | Oneindia News

      He further said that the OFC will provide "high-speed broadband connectivity and a big boost for the local economy".

      "Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures: High-speed broadband connectivity, fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services, big boost to the local economy, delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education," PM Modi's tweet read.

      The submarine cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat.

      On Sunday, while interacting with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the PM said that internet connectivity in the islands will go through a sea change after the launch of the facility. It is expected to deliver faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services at par with other parts of the country.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi submarine andaman and nicobar islands

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue