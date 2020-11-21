Those with hostile view about everything were rejected in polls: Amit Shah

Ahead of State assembly elections 2021, Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu today

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Nov 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday visit Tamil Nadu ahead of crucial 2021 Assembly polls in the state. He will meet office-bearers and cadres of the BJP who are planning to accord him a grand welcome.

On the agenda of the meet with functionaries, it is said the ongoing 'Vetrivel' yatra, measures to strengthen it and the party organisation ahead of assembly polls besides the ties with ally AIADMK would form part of the discussions.

The Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects across Tamil Nadu worth Rs 67,378 crore during his visit. "Looking forward to being in Tamil Nadu tomorrow. Will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects," Shah said in a tweet.

According to reports, the former BJP chief is expected to meet superstar Rajinikanth, whose decision on his political foray is awaited ahead of the assembly elections in the state due around April-May next year. Earlier, there were also reports that Rajinikanth may announce his party in November or just before the polls.

Assembly elections are due in April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. This will be the first big elections in Tamil Nadu without J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.