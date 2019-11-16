  • search
Trending Supreme Court Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of Sabarimala temple opening, 10 women of menstruating age sent back

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16: Ten women have been sent back from the Sabarimala on Saturday afternoon, as devotees started a trek to the shrine that opens for the 41-day annual pilgrimage season. The women aged between 10 and 50 had come from Andhra Pradesh but were sent back forcefully as they reached Pamba near Sabrimala.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Police personnel sought proof of age as some elderly women began the trek amid a heavy rush of devotees in the base camp of Pambha, which is 5 km away from the temple dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, reported Hindustan Times.

    The Sabarimala Temple set to re-open today for the 41-day-pilgrimage season. The state government has deployed over 10,000 police personnel in the region to maintain law and order situation. The annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala commences on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrishchikam which falls on November 17 and ends on December 27.

    'Will not provide protection to any woman visiting Sabarimala', says Kerala minister

    Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu would open the sanctum sanctorum and perform the pujas. A K Sudheer Namboodiri would take charge as the Sabarimala Melsanthi and M S Parameshwaran Namboodiri as Malikapuram Melsanthi. The pilgrims would be allowed to climb the 18 holy steps after the padi puja and have darshan.

    The temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa is the most famous and prominent among all the Sastha temples in Kerala, is situated on a hilltop about 4000 feet above sea level-- Sabarimala. The devotees have to trek through difficult paths in the forest as the vehicles can go only up to pamba.

    Massive clashes had erupted after the Supreme Court allowed entry of women of all ages into 2018.

    More SABARIMALA News

    Read more about:

    sabarimala

    Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue