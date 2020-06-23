  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rath Yatra Patanjali Ayurved
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of RIC, Jaishankar says meet is about international relations, no specific mention of China

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar will joint his counterparts from Russia and China for a virtual meeting of the RIC (Russia-India-China)

    Jaishankar, without naming China thanked Russia for convening the meeting and said that he was looking forward to the discussions.

    Ahead of RIC, Jaishankar says meet is about international relations, no specific mention of China

    This is a special meeting and reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations. But the challenge today is not just one of the concepts and norms, but equally of their practice.

    In talks with China, India demands restoration of status quo ante

      Army sources revealed there was a mutual consensus to disengage at India China top military talks

      The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way. Respecting international law, recognising the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilaterism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order, Jaishankar also said ahead of the meet.

      The RIC meet is being held under the shadow of the India-China border standoff. There are clear indications that there may not be a joint statement following the meet. India was not keen on joining the RIC. However it was at the behest of Russia, which is a key strategic and military hardware supplier, India agreed to be part of the meeting.

      Both India and Russia had indicated that the virtual meeting is a trilateral affair and this would mean that bilateral issues relating to the India-China standoff will not be on the agenda.

      The Ministry of External Affairs had said that the RIC meet will focus on the fallout of COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation within the grouping to tackle the challenges.

      More S JAISHANKAR News

      Read more about:

      s jaishankar russia

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 23, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue