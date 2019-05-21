  • search
    Ahead of results, Priyanka urges party workers to not lose hope over exit polls predictions

    New Delhi, May 21: Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the party workers to not take the results of exit polls seriously and do not believe in rumours. Priyanka said that the exit polls results are showing comfortable victory for BJP and its allies in Lok Sabha poll only to break the morale of Congress workers.

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.PTI Photo

    In an audio message, Priyanka said: "Don't lose your heart by the exit polls as these are being spread to lower your morale."

    After Exit Poll predictions, Opposition to meet EC over VVPAT verification

    "Your attention is required more. Be strong and remain alert near the counting centre and the strong rooms. I am hopeful that your hard work will pay," she added.

    Her audio message to the party workers comes amid reports of new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being brought to the strong room in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

    Data released by most exit polls have predicted Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA to not only hit the majority mark of 272 but breach the 300-mark as well. The exit polls which were more conservative also showed a favourable outcome for NDA even if stopping well short of the 300-mark. Now, if a majority of exit polls are to be believed, NDA could roar back to power for a second term.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
