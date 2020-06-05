Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, another Congress MLA tenders resignation to Gujarat Assembly

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 05: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, another Congress MLA has tendered his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday.

Speaking to a media organisation, Trivedi said, "I have accepted it. He is Brijesh Merja, the MLA from Morbi."

Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, two Congress leaders in Gujarat resign

Centre tightens purse, no new spending or schemes for a year amid coronavirus | Oneindia News

Earlier, two Congress lawmakers resigned on Thursday, in a setback to the party ahead of the June 19 elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

According to reports, it is said that the resignations prompted the Congress to divide its remaining legislators into seven groups and rush them to different places in the state to prevent further desertions until the polling is held. The Gujarat seats are going to the polls along with 20 others across the country.

In March, five other Congress legislators had resigned from the assembly. Two more seats remain vacant in the state assembly because of litigation due to poll-related disputes.

Coronavirus outbreak: India records new spike in COVID-19 with over 9,000 cases in a day

The ruling BJP, with 103 seats needs two more votes to win three of the four Rajya Sabha seats.

Currently, the Congress is banking on Bharatiya Tribal Party's two, the lone legislator of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and independent lawmaker Jignesh Mevani to win two seats. The BJP has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara, and Narhari Amin. Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki are the Congress's candidates.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ahmed Patel accused the BJP of horse-trading amid the novel coronavirus crisis. "Isn't Gujarat government the only one in the world where: 1) Government has abandoned people in the middle of a global pandemic? 2) Refused to fund train fare for poor migrants? 3) But leaves no stone unturned to fund horse-trading activities for a Rajya Sabha election?" he tweeted.

However, the BJP rejected the allegations, claiming that the Congress legislators were leaving the party as they were "unhappy" with its leadership.