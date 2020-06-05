  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, another Congress MLA tenders resignation to Gujarat Assembly

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, another Congress MLA has tendered his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday.

    congress
    Representational Image

    Speaking to a media organisation, Trivedi said, "I have accepted it. He is Brijesh Merja, the MLA from Morbi."

    Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, two Congress leaders in Gujarat resign

      Centre tightens purse, no new spending or schemes for a year amid coronavirus | Oneindia News

      Earlier, two Congress lawmakers resigned on Thursday, in a setback to the party ahead of the June 19 elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

      According to reports, it is said that the resignations prompted the Congress to divide its remaining legislators into seven groups and rush them to different places in the state to prevent further desertions until the polling is held. The Gujarat seats are going to the polls along with 20 others across the country.

      In March, five other Congress legislators had resigned from the assembly. Two more seats remain vacant in the state assembly because of litigation due to poll-related disputes.

      Coronavirus outbreak: India records new spike in COVID-19 with over 9,000 cases in a day

      The ruling BJP, with 103 seats needs two more votes to win three of the four Rajya Sabha seats.

      Currently, the Congress is banking on Bharatiya Tribal Party's two, the lone legislator of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and independent lawmaker Jignesh Mevani to win two seats. The BJP has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara, and Narhari Amin. Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki are the Congress's candidates.

      Meanwhile, Congress leader Ahmed Patel accused the BJP of horse-trading amid the novel coronavirus crisis. "Isn't Gujarat government the only one in the world where: 1) Government has abandoned people in the middle of a global pandemic? 2) Refused to fund train fare for poor migrants? 3) But leaves no stone unturned to fund horse-trading activities for a Rajya Sabha election?" he tweeted.

      However, the BJP rejected the allegations, claiming that the Congress legislators were leaving the party as they were "unhappy" with its leadership.

      More CONGRESS News

      Read more about:

      congress gujarat coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue