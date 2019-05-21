Ahead of PSLV-C46 launch, ISRO chairman visits Lord Venkateshwara temple

  • search
    New Delhi, May 21: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Tuesday visited Lord Venkateshwara in Tirupati on the eve of launching of PSLV-C 46 satellite.

    ISRO will launch its radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B upon the PSLV-C46 on May 22 from the First Launchpad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota.

    The PSLV-C46 mission, which will be the 72nd launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and 36th launch from the First Launch pad, is the 14th flight of PSLV in 'core-alone' configuration, which means without the use of solid strap-on motors.

    Gearing for July launch, Chandrayaan-2 will carry NASA payload too, says ISRO

    "PSLV-C46 set to launch RISAT-2B from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0527 Hrs IST on May 22, 2019, subject to weather conditions," ISRO had tweeted.

    The launch scheduled for 5:27 am given favourable weather conditions will be placing the satellite in an orbit 555 kilometres from the Earth at a 37-degree inclination.

    The launch will be aired live and can also be viewed by the general public.

    The ISRO, has also opened up the online registrations to watch the take-off of the ISRO PSLV C-46 RISAT 2B launch live from Sriharikota. The ISRO PSLV C-46 RISAT 2B launch is scheduled on 22 May 2019 at 5:27 am IST.

