  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of polls, Election officer goes missing from Nadia in West Bengal

    By
    |

    Nadia, Apr 19: Arnab Roy, a nodal election officer in-charge of EVM and VVPAT at a polling booth in Nadia district of Ranaghat parliamentary constituency, is missing since Thursday.

    Both his mobile phones have also been switched off since then, reports said.

    Ahead of polls, Election officer goes missing from Nadia in West Bengal
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    A missing persons report has been filed at the Krishnanagar police station on Thursday night and an investigation has been launched.

    Row over Bangladeshi actors campaigning: Ghazi Noor's visa had expired

    The West Bengal Police has initiated an investigation into Roy's disappearance.

    Besides police, the state Election Commission and District Magistrate are also looking into the incident.

    "Roy went to Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College for his poll duty. Post lunch, he couldn't be found. His official vehicle is still lying there," the police said.

    Election Commission said,''Missing complaint has been filed with police. Meanwhile, another officer is being appointed in his place.''

    Ranaghat parliamentary constituency, which is a stronghold of Trinamool Congress, will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

    lok-sabha-home

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue