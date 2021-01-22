YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, tight security deployed in Kolkata

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 22: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kolkata for the celebration of 'Parakram Diwas', the city has been turned into a fortress of sort by the city police and central security agencies.

    PM Modi

    According to reports, PM Modi will commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday. He will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also scheduled to be held on the day.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 163 deaths in last 24 hours

    It is also said that about 2,000 police personnel will be deployed across Kolkata to monitor security mechanisms. Sand bunker and quick response teams will also be arranged at the venue where the Prime Minister will visit. Drone cameras will also be used to keep an eye on the movements in and around the particular area.

    Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also take out a rally from Shyambazar five-point crossing to Red Road on Saturday to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary. The rally will start at 12 noon from Netaji's statue at the busy crossing.

      Centre-farmers hold 11th round of talks, impasse over farm laws continues| Oneindia News

      Reports stated that there will be naka-checking at several major traffic intersections of Kolkata from Friday night itself. Already the personal security team of the Prime Minister has arrived in Kolkata.

      More NETAJI SUBHASH CHANDRA BOSE News

      Read more about:

      netaji subhash chandra bose mamata banerjee narendra modi

      Story first published: Friday, January 22, 2021, 14:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 22, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X