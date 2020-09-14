Ahead of PM Modi's 70th birthday, JP Nadda launches week-long 'Seva Saptah' campaign

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 14: To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday that falls on September 17, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday launched a week-long campaign.

JP Nadda launched the campaign, named "Seva Saptah", at Chhaprauli village in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district near Delhi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 70 on September 17. If we look at his life and his journey, seva (service) has been the prime focus in his life. His life has been dedicated into the seva of people and the country. Hence, the BJP has decided to observe September 14-20 week as 'Seva Saptah'," Nadda said.

"Crores of BJP workers will serve the people as part of the campaign during the week," he told a gathering, including party leaders and workers.

'Save your own life as PM busy with peacock’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Modi govt

Among those present at the campaign launch were BJP's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar and local MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar.

The BJP President said that PM Modi had the drive to work for others since childhood and it is not something that came to him only after he became the prime minister.

'What a job you have done': Trump claims PM Modi's praise in COVID fight

Citing the prime minister's life as an example of service to others, Nadda said BJP workers will take up cleanliness and plantation drives, blood and plasma donation, across all districts in the country.

"Since he (Modi) is turning 70, we have decided to work at 70 spots in every district for cleanliness, fruit distribution. We will visit hospitals and take care of the ill. There will be blood donation drives with a special focus on plasma donation," he said.