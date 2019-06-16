  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of Parl session, Govt convenes all-party meet today, triple talaq bill on agenda

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: Government has convened an all-party meeting in New Delhi today ahead of Parliament session. The session will commence tomorrow and will continue till 26th of next month.

    Ahead of Parl session, Govt convenes all-party meet today, triple talaq bill on agenda

    During the meeting, the government will seek the support of the opposition parties to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament.

    Modi Sarkar 2.0: First session of 17th Lok Sabha tomorrow

    Besides Triple Talaq Bill, the bills likely to be introduced in Parliament are The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Bill and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019.

    President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses on Thursday. The Economic Survey will be presented on the 4th of July and the Budget on the 5th of July.

    More TRIPLE TALAQ BILL News

    Read more about:

    triple talaq bill ram nath kovind parliament budget budget 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 10:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue