Ahead of Parl session, Govt convenes all-party meet today, triple talaq bill on agenda

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 16: Government has convened an all-party meeting in New Delhi today ahead of Parliament session. The session will commence tomorrow and will continue till 26th of next month.

During the meeting, the government will seek the support of the opposition parties to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament.

Besides Triple Talaq Bill, the bills likely to be introduced in Parliament are The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Bill and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses on Thursday. The Economic Survey will be presented on the 4th of July and the Budget on the 5th of July.