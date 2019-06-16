  • search
    Narendra Modi chairs all-party meeting at Parliament ahead of Budget Session

    New Delhi, June 16: An all-party meeting began at the Parliament on Sunday, ahead of the first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha on 17 June. The session will commence tomorrow and will continue till 26th of next month.

    Narendra Modi chairs all-party meeting at Parliament ahead of Budget Session
    Image Courtesy: @supriya_sule

    Among those who arrived for the meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi and leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot.

    Other leaders cutting across party lines such as - V Vijayasai Reddy of YSRCP, Derek O'Brien of TMC, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, NCP's Supriya Sule, Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (Sonelal), AAP's Sanjay Singh and Jayadev Galla of TDP, arrived for the meeting convened by the government.

    During the meeting, the government will seek the support of the opposition parties to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament.

    Modi Sarkar 2.0: First session of 17th Lok Sabha tomorrow

    Besides Triple Talaq Bill, the bills likely to be introduced in Parliament are The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Bill and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019.

    President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses on Thursday. The Economic Survey will be presented on the 4th of July and the Budget on the 5th of July.

